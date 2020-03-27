Trish Regan Out at Fox Business After Coronavirus Comments

Fox Business Network has parted ways with Trish Regan days after her comments that the coronavirus was “another attempt to impeach the president” went viral.

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors. We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the coronavirus crisis,” the network said in a statement.

Regan added in her own statement, “I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Her show, “Trish Regan Primetime,” as well as another, “Kennedy,” were removed from the lineup at the outset of the coronavirus crisis, followed by “FBN am” and “Bulls & Bears” last week.

At the time, Fox Business president Lauren Petterson said, “While FBN will remain committed to delivering up to the minute breaking business news and analysis, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees. This scaled back schedule will ensure we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amidst this global pandemic and time of market volatility while helping to fight the further escalation of the coronavirus.”