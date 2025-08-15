Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 79

“General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79.

Rogers died Friday after a battle with lung cancer. He played the fan-favorite character Robert Scorpio on “General Hospital” for 45 years. His death was announced in a statement by “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini.

“The entire ‘General Hospital’ family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing,” Valentini said in a statement on Twitter. “Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Rogers’ diagnosis was announced a month ago. A July statement read, “Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years.”

Rogers appeared as Robert Scorpio off and on through the soap’s run since his original appearance back in 1980. He was killed off the show in 1992, but in classic soap opera fashion, made a miraculous return to the land of the living in 2006. His last appearance on “General Hospital” was in the Nov. 12, 2024, episode when Robert left Port Charles.

Alongside his recognizable work in the soap, Rogers won a Daytime Emmy award in 2020 for his role in “Studio City.” He’s also lent his voice to a number of popular animated shows, including “Batman Beyond” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”

Rogers is survived by his wife and two children.