Could ‘Trolls World Tour’ Digital Success Open the Floodgates for Studio Films to Skip Theaters?

With $95 million grossed in its first three weeks, “Trolls” may signal the start of big changes to the theatrical model

Universal’s move of “Trolls World Tour” from theatrical release to premium video-on-demand succeeded beyond the studio’s own expectations: earning about $95 million in digital rentals in just three weeks, and roughly the same amount of revenues for the studio that the original animated film drew from its full domestic box office run in 2016.

And those numbers, along with comments from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, signal that bigger changes to Hollywood’s film release models may be unfolding at even more rapid pace than anyone anticipated — especially the exhibition industry battered by the nationwide closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is exactly why movie theater owners were so furious when Universal first announced this movie for ‘Trolls.’ Now the floodgates have sort of opened,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told TheWrap, noting that Universal on Monday announced that Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island” would skip its June theatrical release for a straight-to-digital strategy. Other studios have also pulled theater-bound films from their slates in favor of digital-first releases, including Warner Bros.’ “Scoob!,” Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” (heading to Disney+), Paramount’s “Lovebirds” (bound for Netflix) and STX’s “My Spy” (rolling out on Amazon Prime).

“Even considering the extraordinary situation we’re in right now with the pandemic, we’re now fully into this experimental phase where some movies are going to be guinea pigs about how much money studios can make from PVOD alone instead of theatrical,” Bock said.

Also Read: Reopening Movie Theaters and Concerts in California Still 'Months' Away, Governor Says

Theater owners are outraged by the trend, and reject even the suggestion that this could become “the new normal.” “Universal does not have reason to use unusual circumstances in an unprecedented environment as a springboard to bypass true theatrical releases,” National Association of Theater Owners president and CEO John Fithian said Tuesday. “We are confident that when theaters reopen, studios will continue to benefit from the global theatrical box office, followed by traditional home release.”

But even if the circumstances will be hard for other films to replicate, the financial success of the “Trolls World Tour” experiment could encourage other studio bosses to rethink release plans across the board. After 19 days in PVOD release, a Universal studio insider reported that “Trolls World Tour” earned over $95 million in digital rentals. While that is less than the $153.7 million grossed by the first “Trolls” at the domestic box office in 2016, Universal has already made more in revenue from the digital-only sequel, roughly $75 million. (That’s because the studio keeps 80% from all rental sales compared to 50% that studios traditionally take from theatrical box office.)

More alarming for theater owners were NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s hints at further erosion of the vaunted window between a movie hitting theaters and the home market. “The results for ‘Trolls World Tour’ have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD,” Shell told Wall Street Journal. “As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats.”

Also Read: Universal's 'Trolls World Tour' Earns Nearly $100 Million in First 3 Weeks of VOD Rentals

Whether that means day-and-date releases for both theaters and PVOD or a shortening of the long-debated theatrical window is not exactly clear. Universal did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment. But either way, Shell’s comments are the last thing that a movie theater industry facing an existential challenge by the COVID-19 pandemic wants to hear.

And there are still many questions that this experiment will have to answer, the first being the impact that marketing can have on PVOD-exclusive revenue. Part of the reason why “Trolls World Tour” made this move is because Universal already spent a significant amount to publicize the film’s theatrical release before the pandemic forced theaters to close. How much of this success is because of a long-term shift in moviegoing habits and how much of it is because of a strong, theatrical-level ad campaign aimed towards a populace forced to stay home and craving new content?

There’s also the question of downstream revenue. While theatrical release offers studios a smaller percentage of revenues than PVOD, there are also post-theatrical streams like TV and streaming rights, airline rentals, and of course, the VOD revenue that would already have been coming after a theatrical release. At declining price points, that allows studios to re-monetize the same film multiple times. Universal chose to only make the film available for a 48-hour rental at a price of $19.99, and it’s not clear yet whether families who rented the film will be willing to rent it again at the same or lesser price — or buy the film when it becomes available for digital ownership.

In fact, this month NATO released a study that argued that shortening the theatrical window for films diminishes how much revenue studios make from home rentals and purchases.

Many of these questions could be answered by the next two major films to make the jump to PVOD. Last week, Warner Bros. announced that it would release “Scoob!” on May 15 for audiences to both buy and rent digitally, with digital ownership available at $24.99. Meanwhile, “King of Staten Island” is expected to get a smaller marketing spend from Universal than “Trolls World Tour” did, though it is likely that the Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson comedy will get similar promotion across Comcast’s entire range of networks and digital platforms.

Also Read: Movie Theaters Waiting to Reopen Could Be Best Thing for Cinema Chains, Analyst Says

Bock expects that both films will make the PVOD model even more intriguing to studios.

“For films with a specific audience like family films and genre films, targeted digital marketing is going to make it much cheaper to promote these films to core audiences,” he said. “And if ‘Scoob!’ gets a lot of buys from families as opposed to rentals for just five dollars more, that’s probably going to make studios decide not to wait to make that option available for audiences.”

Of course, not every film will be able to take this path. Blockbusters like Universal’s “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” won’t be able to make back the hundreds of millions spent on marketing and production without a wide theatrical release. It’s also worth noting that “Trolls World Tour” was only made possible because of the success the original “Trolls” had in theaters. While “Scoob!” is meant to start a cinematic universe based on Hanna-Barbera characters, it’s unclear whether studios can launch a new, popular franchise without the buzz that comes from going to the movies.

Still, it’s unclear when exactly theaters will be able to reopen, and it will take even longer for them to return to pre-pandemic operations — and possibly just as long for many filmgoers to return in large numbers as well. Bock warns that this may make PVOD even more tempting for studios, especially in the short term.

“For now, most films are committed to theatrical release, but will that change if theaters stay closed for longer than expected and other PVOD films do well?” he asks. “When theaters do open, they’ll have to reopen with 50% capacity to allow for social distancing, so how much are studios going to be able to make from 50% of revenue from theaters at 50% capacity? With so much uncertainty going on in the economy right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if some studios take the 80% from PVOD in the short-term, and that’s going to trigger some big fights over the theatrical window and how many films studios commit to theaters.”