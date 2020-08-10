‘Tron’ Sequel: ‘Lion’ Filmmaker Garth Davis to Direct Jared Leto in New Film in Sci-Fi Franchise

Disney’s third “Tron” film in the video game franchise is getting another life. The studio has tapped “Lion” filmmaker Garth Davis to direct Jared Leto in the sci-fi movie, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Jesse Wigutow wrote the most recent draft of the script for the next “Tron” installment, which follows the innovative, cult 1982 film “Tron” and the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy.” The new film, which remains in development at Disney, however will not be a direct sequel to either film.

Leto will also produce the new film alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.

The Australian director Davis’ debut film “Lion” was nominated for six Oscars back in 2016, including Best Picture, and he followed that film up with 2018’s “Mary Magdalene” starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. This however would be his first foray into sci-fi and a big, tentpole project.

Leto has been attached to a new “Tron” film as far back as 2017.

The original “Tron” was groundbreaking for its early digital effects and has attained cult status over time even after lukewarm reviews and just $33 million at the box office. “Tron: Legacy” however, the debut film of “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, brought back Jeff Bridges to the franchise and added Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. That film made $400 million worldwide and was another early pioneer of 3-D and modern CGI, and it was also acclaimed for its soundtrack by Daft Punk.

