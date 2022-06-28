“Catch the Fair One” star Kali Reis is joining Jodie Foster in HBO’s “True Detective” Season 4, it was announced Tuesday.

HBO gave a series order for the fourth season — titled “True Detective: Night Country” — from Issa López who will serve as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer. Foster is also an executive producer.

The new series is set to film in Iceland.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming season: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

“We are tremendously excited to return to the ‘True Detective’ franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak are executive producers through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga is a writer and executive producer. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

Nic Pizzolatto previously served as showrunner and executive producer on the first three seasons. Season 1 teamed up McConaughey and Harrelson, Season 2 starred Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn and Season 3 was headlined by Mahershala Ali.