#TrumpConceded trended on Twitter Friday after President Donald Trump acknowledged the incoming “Biden administration” in a tweet that also called on the Supreme Court to “show great courage.”

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!” the outgoing president, who has not yet formally conceded, wrote on Twitter.

Numerous state attorneys general have filed briefs with the Supreme Court in favor and opposition of a Trump team lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes and, thus, President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Also Read: Joe Biden Is Time's Person of the Year - And So Is Kamala Harris

Trump’s tweet recognizing the incoming administration was one of many he sent out Friday morning. He also brought up the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama, in which Biden served as vice president, and said of COVID-19 vaccines, “Now they want to come in and take over one of the ‘greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.’ I don’t think so!”

The vaccines are likely to be ready for distribution when Biden takes office. He has vowed to get “at least 100 million Covid vaccine shots into the arms of the American people” within the first days of his administration.