‘The View’: Ana Navarro Shreds Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ AI Image of Himself as the Pope | Video

President Donald Trump posted multiple new AI-generated images of himself over the weekend, including one depicting him as the Pope, just days ahead of the start of the next conclave. The image offended many Catholics, including “The View” host Ana Navarro, who shredded the image on Monday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts mostly focused on Trump saying over the weekend that he does not know if he has to uphold the Constitution, despite the fact that he has now publicly sworn to do so — twice — in order to take office. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg even played the clip, and joked that “this isn’t AI you, that was you!”

At that, Navarro latched onto the AI topic, noting that even though she knew “this is part of his distraction strategy” and just Trump “trolling us,” she could not pass up discussing the image Trump posted depicting himself as the Pope.

TRUMP ‘UNSURE’ ABOUT UPHOLDING CONSTITUTION: #TheView co-hosts react to Pres. Trump's recent wide-ranging interview with 'Meet the Press' where a question about mass deportations turned into a debate on civics. pic.twitter.com/NO6nlql0VJ — The View (@TheView) May 5, 2025

“I’m going to take the bait,” she said angrily. “Because I’m a flawed Catholic, but I’m a Catholic still. Him tweeting out an AI-created image, and the White House official account, of him posing as the Pope is disrespectful. It is frankly disgusting, and it is outrageous.”

Navarro added that Catholics all over the world are still truly in mourning over the loss of Pope Francis, and posting the image was truly in poor taste. But then, she turned her ire to the Catholics that voted for Trump.

“So all of those devout Catholics that voted for Donald Trump because they thought for some reason he was a better representation of faith than other folks, I think you need to ask yourself some questions,” she said. “And I think you need to ask the White House and Donald Trump some questions. Because Trump, Mr. President: it’s His Holiness, the Pope, not His Oiliness, the Dope.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.