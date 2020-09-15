Go Pro Today

Trump and Biden Become Puppets for Fox Election Special From ‘Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’ Creator

Robert Smigel-produced election special “Let’s Be Real” airs Thursday, Oct. 1

| September 15, 2020 @ 1:15 PM

Fox has teamed up with “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog” creator Robert Smigel to turn Donald Trump and Joe Biden into puppets for an upcoming election special, the network announced Tuesday.

Titled “Let’s Be Real,” the satirical special will air Thursday, October 1 on the broadcast network, covering “politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.”

A short promo released Tuesday gives a glimpse of the puppet politicians.

Smigel, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and voicing the foul-mouthed canine puppet Triumph on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, serves as writer and executive producer on the special. The puppets themselves were created by Puppet Heap.

Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy executive produce for Propagate, alongside Gerald-Brice Viret of Canal+, as well as Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Stop Media. Rachael Field is a producer, and Bruce Leddy directs. The format for “Let’s Be Real” is based on the Canal+ format “Les Guignols.”

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, and Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, in a joint statement. “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Added Smigel, “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah – for me to poop on.”

