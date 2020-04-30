Trump Attacks MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Joe Scarborough in Late-Night Tweet Storm: ‘Dumber Than Hell’

He also went after CNN’s Don Lemon

| April 30, 2020 @ 6:33 AM
Donald Trump coronavirus press briefing

Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on a late-night tweet spree in the early hours of Thursday morning, attacking CNN and MSNBC as well as their various anchors, including Brian Williams, Joe Scarborough and Don Lemon.

I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN ‘anchorman’ Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television’. Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!” he wrote a little past midnight Easter time.

He attacked CNN for not covering newly-released documents pertaining to the FBI’s 2017 investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which Trump allies are heralding as proof that the Russia probe was politically motivated.

Also Read: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says Trump Was 'Oblivious' to Coronavirus Threat in January

.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!” he wrote.

Another tweet specifically attacked CNN for reporting that Trump recently yelled at re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale. Trump dismissed the report as as “made up nonsense,” then pivoted to calling MSNBC’s Williams a “true dummy” in yet another tweet.

Then, Thursday morning, Trump then retweeted his own tweets about CNN and MSNBC for anyone who might have been sleeping when they first went out.

Trump has previously described himself as a “stable genius” despite publicly mixing up facts, misspelling common terms and mispronouncing words.

12 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
1 of 12

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Axl Rose

After Guns N' Roses frontman learned that "Sweet Child O' Mine" was being played at the president's rallies, Rose fired off a series of tweets accusing Trump of using licensing loopholes to ignore his request to stop playing the band's music. "Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent," Rose tweeted on Nov. 4, 2018. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE