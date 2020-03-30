Trump Attacks Washington Post, Says ‘Every Country’ Blames Other Countries for Coronavirus

During an interview on Fox News Monday morning, President Donald Trump attacked the Washington Post instead of China when asked about “disinformation” from the country regarding the coronavirus.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade started it off, saying, “It turns out, according to the Washington Post, Russia, Iran and China are going through a sophisticated disinformation campaign essentially blaming us around the world for our bad response and for actually causing the virus, using the same principles they used to infiltrate our 2016 election. We’re the best at this. How long are we going to let these countries get away with that and do we have a counter-strategy — like the truth — to tell the rest of the world?”

Trump responded with an attack on the Post, not the countries involved: “Number one: You don’t know what they’re doing, and when you read it in the Washington Post, you don’t believe it. I believe very little of what I see. I see stories in the Washington Post that are so fake and are so phony. I have stories that are such fake stuff and that’s number one.”

Kilmeade pushed Trump to answer the question, saying China had “already done this.”

Trump responded that “they do it and we do it,” but he has made “statements that are very strong against China.” He brought up his labeling of the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” which elicited strong, negative reactions from the country.

“They said our soldiers did it, I said, ‘You mean the Chinese virus?'” Trump said.

“That’s what I’m talking about — ” interjected Kilmeade.

“Every country does it but they build it up. We handled that and they probably handled it, but countries do that. When I read things in the Washington Post, I can tell you stories that they write that are just the opposite.”

He then made note of having “the best numbers we’ve ever had,” a callback to Sunday’s much-criticized Twitter boast about the high ratings his pressers have been securing for the networks.

For good measure, he said the Post delivers “fake news” and pivoted to insulting the New York Times, too.

