Trump Can Ban AP From Oval Office and White House Events, Appeals Court Rules

President Trump can bar the Associated Press from the Oval Office and other spaces he wishes to deny access to — at least for the time being — a federal appeals court ruled on Friday, overturning a lower court’s recent decision.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled 2-1 in the president’s favor in his ongoing legal battle with the AP. The outlet has claimed President Trump’s push to restrict its access violates its First Amendment rights, which the lower court agreed with in April; the appeals court on Friday overturned that decision.

“We grant in part the government’s motion for a stay pending appeal,” Judge Gregory Katsas and Judge Neomi Rao wrote in their decision. “The White House is likely to succeed on the merits because these restricted presidential spaces are not First Amendment fora opened for private speech and discussion.”

The judges added the Trump Administration “retains discretion to determine, including on the basis of viewpoint,” which outlets and reporters are admitted to the White House.

“Moreover, without a stay, the government will suffer irreparable harm because the injunction impinges on the president’s independence and control over this private workspaces,” the judges added.

More to come…