Brian Grazer Admits Voting for Trump in Hollywood Felt Like ‘Getting Canceled’

In the behind-the-scenes documentary series, “Art of the Surge,” that follows President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Hollywood producer Brian Grazer spoke on what it is like being a Trump supporter in Hollywood.

The longtime Democratic donor and “centrist” cozied up to the president-elect in a V.I.P. box at the Army-Navy game in a new Fox Nation documentary series “Art of the Surge.” The Oscar-winning producer took his picture with Trump and told a group of women in the box that he voted for the Republican, according to The New York Times‘ report.

“All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’ And I go, ‘I just can’t do that,’” he said. “And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am. I swear!’”

The “Hillbilly Elegy” producer said that his confession was met with sincere shock as if he were “getting canceled.”

In a statement to The Times, Grazer said he voted for President Trump because he “could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time.”

Grazer had previously raised money for former Vice President Kamala Harris as well as other Democrats and was among the signatories for the 2023 open letter thanking then-President Biden for his efforts to release hostages in Gaza.

The documentary series catalogues Trump’s run-up to the 2024 election. In this installment the president also buddies up with Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland at the game. Other Republican leaders including Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator John Thune, the incoming majority leader and Vice President JD Vance accompanied the president in the box.

Justin Wells, a former Tucker Carlson producer accused of sexual assault and harassment, created the series for Fox Nation, following the then-Republican candidate closely on his campaign tour, on election night and even in the West Wing.

The Times reported that the “the version of Mr. Trump who appears in the series is a bit different from the one on display in news conferences, onstage at his rallies or on social media.”

“Art of the Surge” Season 2 is currently streaming on Fox Nation.