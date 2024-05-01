“Art of the Deal” coauthor Tony Schwartz is all for a presidential debate between President Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump, he told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday. The event would leave “reasonable” viewers “horrified,” he said, adding that swing voters would be pushed in favor of Biden.

“Well, I think reasonable people, including those who are the swing voters, would watch Trump in any debate you’d have at this point and be horrified,” Schwartz said on “The Beat.” “So I think from the point of view of the people who are going to make the difference in this election, I’m all for a debate.”

“Even if Biden isn’t perfect, Trump will be profoundly imperfect, and that’s something that people who are still interested in rationality ought to see,” Schwartz added.

Earlier in the segment, Schwartz admitted that he’s “a little surprised” Trump hasn’t “blown yet” as his hush money trial in New York rolls along. “I think the pressure inside him, there’s almost no greater punishment,” he said. “I was thinking about this. There’s almost no greater punishment that you can give Donald Trump than not being able to talk. And almost equally is not being able to dominate.”

The ninth day of Trump’s trial saw the presidential candidate held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly breaking Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order. Trump was also warned that he could end up in jail if he continued. The judge will assess four additional comments by Trump potentially in violation of the gag order later this week and could issue more fines.

The second week of the court case has given the jury a look into the actions of Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an affair she and Trump engaged in. Cohen was then reimbursed by Trump.

Payments were also allegedly paid to Playboy model Karen McDougal. Los Angeles attorney Keith Davidson, who represents both McDougal and Daniels, testified about conversations he had with American Media’s then-content chief Dylan Howard.

