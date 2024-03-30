Donald Trump came under fire Friday after posting a video depicting President Joe Biden bound and gagged in the back of a pickup truck to his Truth Social account.

The clip, captioned “3/28/24 | LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK…” and set to somber orchestral music, shows a pickup truck speeding through the rain decorated with Trump campaign promos and a so-called “thin blue line” American flag whipping in the wind off its back.

On the tail end of the truck is a decal fantasizing what’s inside its covered bed: a bound and gagged Biden laying on his side, as if kidnapped.

Some users on X ran to former President Trump’s defense over the post, with one calling liberals “hypocrites” for being upset over the clip but previously defending Kathy Griffin for photographing herself with a decapitated Trump in 2017.

But for the most part, onlookers were horrified that a former president and current Republican party presidential nominee would promote such violent imagery.

“Anyone else would’ve been locked up by now,” wrote political strategist Lindy Li on X, admonishing Trump’s conduct on social media.

“We do not need this dangerously unhinged man back in the Oval Office,” the account for Republicans Against Trump wrote.

“Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck,” producer and filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman added.

Read on for a full roundup of the social media responses to Trump promoting the kidnapping of Biden, which saw calls for the Secret Service to get involved, imprisonment and more.

“Is this the man you want as your leader?” political commentator Brian Krassenstein asked.

Trump posted an image of Biden kidnapped in the back of a trunk



Anyone else would’ve been locked up by now



Anyone else would’ve received a visit from the FBI



Anyone else would be on the radar of the Secret Service



Absolutely UNCONSCIONABLE that a rapist thug is above the law — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 30, 2024

Trump Posts Image of Joe Biden Kidnapped And Bound With Rope



We do not need this dangerously unhinged man back in the Oval Office. Never Trump. https://t.co/Q10nFwaDrt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 29, 2024

Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck.



pic.twitter.com/O8Nj4X069L — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 30, 2024

Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck. You already saw how MAGA reacted to Kathy Griffin, who I agree was wrong in what she did.



Can we all agree that a Presidential candidate… pic.twitter.com/7xe9ANtGPI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 30, 2024

WTF??? Trump posted a video that included an image of President Biden tied up on the back of a pickup truck. What the hell is wrong with this guy? This kind of stuff leads to the political violence that he loves. We must destroy the MAGA movement at the ballot box in 2024. pic.twitter.com/CrdCMqjh4q — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 29, 2024

Shocking, even for the depraved monster that he is. Trump has posted a video on Truth Social that depicts an image of President Biden tied up and bound in the back of a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/l7wPWbTv3j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 29, 2024

I know from experience how the Secret Service interacts with people who make threats against POTUS, even ones they can't carry out. This, from a former President, is totally out of bounds. It's time to stop letting Trump break the rules. Long past time. https://t.co/fZ0r0KcaGy — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 29, 2024

Trump just posted a video of a pickup truck on Truth Social that has a giant image of President Biden bound with rope and laying, apparently kidnapped.



This is the MAGA violence he is promoting. https://t.co/WFiXIFWU7R pic.twitter.com/Cm4M0QeoKs — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 29, 2024

BREAKING ON #GOODFRIDAY for #EASTER



As Christians observe the violence of Jesus nailed to a cross, Trump posts a pic of Biden bound in the back of a truck. How’s this not setting the stage for political violence on a platform of religiosity❓When do #Evangelicals say enough❓ https://t.co/efvZXQnNo3 pic.twitter.com/XsBD8OxwUX — Rev. & Prof. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) March 30, 2024

I’m not going to repost the abhorrent image Trump promoted of Biden on Truth Social today. Instead, I implore all the business and political reporters who cover the meme stock aspect of it to also include in the stories a description of the filth he is monetizing. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 29, 2024