President Donald Trump retweeted a fake video of Democratic nominee Joe Biden blasting N.W.A.’s “F— tha Police” Tuesday night. Twitter added a “manipulated media” tag to the tweet to inform viewers that the video didn’t depict anything that actually happened.

“What is this all about?” Trump wrote when he retweeted the clip, which uses a vide of Biden at an event in Florida where he uses his phone to play a song.

The song Biden actually played was Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito.” Biden played the chart-topping hit after Fonsi introduced him at the event.

Biden tweeted a live-streamed version of the event, explaining he was kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Florida visit.

Numerous journalists replied to Trump’s tweet, pointing out they’d been in the room and heard Biden play “Despacito” and nothing else.

The “manipulated media” button is no stranger to the Trump re-election campaign or administration. White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino earned the label earlier this month when he retweeted a fake video that seemed to show Biden falling asleep during a televised interview.

It wasn’t Biden who was drowsy, however: The original clip actually showed singer Harry Belafonte asleep waiting for an interview with news anchors on Bakersfield, California’s CBS affiliate, KBAK. The image of Biden was inserted over Belafonte’s.

See Trump’s tweet of the — again, fake — moment below:

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020