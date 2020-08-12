Trump Calls Bill Maher a ‘Jerk’ Days After HBO Host Delivers Fake Eulogy for President on ‘Real Time’

Maher called Trump a “spectacular prick” in last Friday’s show

| August 12, 2020 @ 7:29 AM
Donald Trump Bill Maher

Getty

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to criticize talk show host Bill Maher, five days after the last episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” aired. In the episode, the HBO host called Trump a “spectacular prick” and delivered a fake eulogy for him.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” wrote Trump.

Representatives for Maher and “Real Time” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his New Rules segment last Friday,  Maher pointed out that no prominent, greatly respected American politicians who died in recent years wanted Donald Trump at their funerals. To really drive the point home, Maher offered up a preview of the kind of eulogy Trump might receive if it were given by one of the public figures who have open disdain for him.

Also Read: Bill Maher Delivers a Fake Eulogy for Trump, and It's as Mean as You'd Expect (Video)

The gag began as Maher noted that “the only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that nobody wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” and then listed all the high profile examples. (They include John McCain, Barbara Bush, Elijah Cummings, John Dingle, and John Lewis.)

“He’s the president, and people still don’t want him there,” Maher said. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that that a—- isn’t at my funeral’?”

You can watch the Trump “eulogy” below:

11 Times Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect Comments Sparked Outrage (Photos)

  • Bill Maher controversial statements controversy n-word islamophobia sexism HBO
  • milo yiannopoulos real time with bill maher HBO
  • tila tequila bill maher assault controversial statements sexism Getty Images
  • Bill Maher_Hillary Clinton sexism crying controversial statements Getty Images
  • bill maher controversial statements islamophobia jimmy kimmel live charlie hebdo YouTube
  • bill maher controversial statements islamophobia ben affleck YouTube
  • YouTube
  • bill maher controversial statements maxine waters bill o'reilly HBO
  • YouTube
  • Real Time With Bill Maher controversial statements sarah palin trig HBO
  • YouTube
  • Bill Maher Ben Sasse Real Time HBO HBO
1 of 12

The “Real Time” host has said the n-word on TV… and a lot more

Comedian Bill Maher has made a career of saying things that could come back to haunt him, both on his former ABC show "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher" and on his current HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher." Though Maher prides himself on being politically incorrect, there have been plenty of times he's said offensive things that got him into hot water. Here's a look at 11 of them.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS