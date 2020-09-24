President Donald Trump was loudly booed and jeered when he appeared Thursday at the Supreme Court to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In videos from CNN, ABC and other outlets, the crowd gathered to pay respects to Bader Ginsburg can be heard chanting, “Vote him out!” Other videos show demonstrators demanding, “Honor her wish!” When she died on Friday, it was widely reported that Bader Ginsburg’s last request was that her replacement be nominated by Trump’s successor.

Trump has since cast doubt on the veracity of her wish, suggesting it was made up by Democrats. Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter affirmed the veracity of her grandmother’s wish earlier this week.

In the clips from Thursday’s Supreme Court visit, Trump stands silently next to First Lady Melania Trump.

Reporters pointed out on Twitter that it’s rare for Trump to get close enough to his opposition that he is jeered.

Bader Ginsburg, the celebrated Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon, died due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer last Friday. She was 87.

“Our Nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Watch the video of Trump getting booed below:

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020