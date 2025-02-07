Trump Calls for Washington Post Writer to Be Fired Immediately for ‘Pathetic Radical Left Spin’

Donald Trump on Friday called for Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson to be “fired immediately,” after the writer was heavily critical of the president and Elon Musk.

Robinson, in a story titled “These Republicans Should Be Ashamed of Themselves” out Thursday afternoon, said Trump “tramples” on the Constitution and is making “unacceptable choices” for his administration, but congressional Republicans are too scared to push back. The longtime WaPo writer and editor then ripped Musk — whom he called “Trump’s moneybags enforcer” — for his push to cut trillions of dollars in government spending.

“With Trump’s blessing, the unelected and unaccountable Musk is trying to decimate and ultimately destroy the nonpartisan civil service,” Robinson wrote.

The article clearly caught the president’s attention. President Trump, in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, said the paper needed to get rid of him.

“Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post is INCOMPETENT!” Trump posted. “So sad to see him trying to justify the waste, fraud and corruption at USAID with his pathetic Radical Left SPIN. He should be fired immediately!!!”

Robinson, who is also a political analyst for MSNBC, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, nor did he post a response on X, where he has 413,000 followers.

His Thursday column was certainly not the first time Robinson has criticized the president, either. Robinson has lambasted Trump for years in the paper, and more recently said he disagreed with owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to have the paper’s editorial board not endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. In October, Robinson signed a statement with several other WaPo employees saying Trump was a “threat” to the rule of law and American institutions.