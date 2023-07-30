Adam Schiff Says Trump Campaign’s Super Spending Is Part of ‘Strategy to Keep Out of Jail’ (Video)

Rep. Adam Schiff told MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki that the $40 million super spending at work in Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign is part of the former President’s strategy to “keep out of jail.”

While speaking on Sunday’s installment of “Inside With Jen Psaki,” the MSNBC host asked the California representative what he made of the “eye-popping” figure dropped in a recent article from The Washington Post, which reported that $40 million from PACs supporting Trump’s campaign has been spent on legal costs this year alone.

“It is eye-popping but it also shows, I think, by one powerful metric how much Donald Trump’s running for presidency is part of his strategy to keep out of jail,” Schiff told Psaki.

“This is all about the hope that he becomes the next office holder and he can make all these legal problems go away as the next president,” he continued. “He’s willing to spend whatever campaign contributions come his way to represent anyone that is deemed loyal to him.”

Schiff noted the “problem” with this large-scale spending and influence can be seen during the Jan. 6 investigation, when the former President appointed defense counsel for witnesses who were accused of tampering with the trial. Schiff pointed out one case in particular in which the defense team suggested that a witness should say they didn’t remember certain things even if they did remember them.

“It allows the Trump defense team basically to —,” Schiff continued before Psaki interjected to declare, “control them almost.”

Schiff continued by saying that this influence enabled the former President’s legal team to “get [witnesses’] stories all aligned” and “coach” them “to say they forgot things that they do remember.”

“It’s problematic from a … justice point of view, but I think this is what they’re trying to accomplish,” Schiff concluded.

You can watch the full video below.