Trump Said He Can’t Deploy National Guard Without Governor’s Request in Resurfaced 2020 Clip | Video

Amid the National Guard battle between Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom, a video has resurfaced from 2020 of Trump saying he wouldn’t deploy military resources without the governor’s approval.

In the ABC News clip, Trump tells George Stephanopoulos, “We have to go by the laws. We can’t move in the National Guard. I can call insurrection but there’s no reason to ever do that, even in a Portland case,” referring to the then-current Portland, Oregon protests over the murder of George Floyd.

‘We can’t call in the National Guard unless we’re requested by a governor,” Trump said at the time.

Five years later, Trump called in the state-based military force to Los Angeles after widespread protests over ICE raids began.

He did not invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, citing instead U.S.C. § 12406, a 1903 law that allows the president to call up the National Guard if there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States” or if “the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”

Newsom has sued the administration, saying that the mobilization order was illegal because it overrode Newsom’s authority and violated the Tenth Amendment, which protects state rights.

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” Newsom tweeted on Monday.