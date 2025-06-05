‘The View’: James Patterson Takes Less Than a Second to Confirm Trump Cheats at Golf

So far in his second term as president, Donald Trump has spent roughly 25% of his time golfing. And according to James Patterson and Bill Clinton, Trump definitely cheats when he plays, even if he doesn’t need to.

The duo stopped by “The View” on Thursday morning in support of their new fiction thriller “The First Gentleman,” with Patterson poking fun at the irony of writing on that particular topic with Clinton. The former president conceded that First Gentleman was indeed the only political job he’s ever wanted and didn’t get.

But, as the conversation went on, host Joy Behar pointed out that Clinton and Patterson, who are now vocal critics of Trump, have gone golfing with the man before. So, her question was simple: “Is he any good?”

The men immediately conceded that yes, Trump is a good golfer, which didn’t surprise Whoopi Goldberg. “What else does he do? He golfs all the time!” she said.

Behar had a follow-up question though, asking if Trump cheats when he golfs. It took less than the span of a breath for Patterson to reply.

“Yes,” he said curtly.

Clinton remained quiet, prompting Patterson to joke that the answer is one yes, and one “no comment.” But at that, Clinton did chime in, confirming the same answer.

“But he doesn’t need to,” the former president said. Patterson agreed, but did not waver on the fact that Trump still does anyway.

