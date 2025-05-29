‘The View’: Ana Navarro Jokes ‘Taco Tuesday’ Will Get Banned Now That Trump Is Rattled by TACO Nickname

President Donald Trump’s trade policy has a new nickname: TACO trade. And, as a result, “The View” host Ana Navarro expects Taco Tuesdays to be banned nationwide pretty soon.

In case you’re unfamiliar, TACO is an acronym recently bestowed by financial analysts after Trump’s fluctuating tariffs. It stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out” — as he’s promised and then walked back tariff rates multiple times — and when the president was asked about it by a reporter, he immediately lashed out in anger.

But, discussing the nickname on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC hosts were thoroughly amused by the term. Although, they do expect it to impact meal options going forward.

“I’m waiting for them to ban Taco Tuesday any moment now,” Ana Navarro joked.

But, speaking more seriously about it, Navarro called the acronym a healthy dose of karma. “As if we needed another reason to love tacos. The karma here, right?” she said. “The karma, because the attacks on Mexico have been endless. And this banning of anybody from the Oval Office that calls it the Gulf of Mexico. So it’s like tacos strike back, yes!”

The ABC host then went on to explain exactly why the term works so well, pointing out that not only is it funny — each of the hosts and the audience laughed at its meaning — but it also hits its target.

“For a nickname to be effective, there’s got to be truth to it, which this has,” Navarro explained. “His trade policy is all over the place, it’s not written in stone, it’s like written in invisible ink. And, it’s got to get under the person’s skin, which it clearly did.”

So, Navarro attempted to lead an audience chant of “TACO! TACO! TACO!” but it didn’t quite take. Nonetheless, moderator Whoopi Goldberg cracked up every time it was said, admitting, “I don’t know why it tickles me, it really does though. I just think ‘I know you don’t like this.’”

