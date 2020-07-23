Trump Boasts About Cognitive Test Results Again: ‘For Me, It Was Easy’ (Video)

“I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there,” says President Trump in second interview on the subject

| July 23, 2020 @ 6:29 AM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 6:30 AM
Donald Trump

Photo credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again boasted about his cognitive test results, this time in an interview with Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel.

In a segment that aired on the network Wednesday, Trump revealed he had asked “a year ago” to take the test to “shut these people up” — “these people” referring to his detractors.

“If you’re in the office of the presidency, you have to be sharp,” Trump continued, mispronouncing “presidency.”

“It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ So it’s, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points,” he said, adding that “it’s actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.”

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Hosts Shred Trump for Bragging About Acing Cognitive Exam For People With Alzheimer's (Video)

He went on, “I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there.”

Trump already spoke about the test at length in a Sunday interview on Fox News, during which anchor Chris Wallace pressed the president on a recent Fox News poll that showed more respondents felt presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had more “mental soundness” than incumbent Republican Trump.

“Well, I’ll tell you what: Let’s take a test,” Trump said. “Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down. Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took.”

Also Read: Chris Wallace vs Donald Trump: Fox News Anchor's Toughest Questions (Video)

Wallace persisted, pointing out the test included questions as easy as identifying an elephant in a lineup and solving simple subtraction problems. But Trump, as he has often done when challenged on his claims, did not back down.

“Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he said.

Watch excerpts from his interview below:

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus Getty Images
  • hangmen dan stevens Getty Images
  • Laurie Metcalf Getty Images
  • tom kitt Getty Images
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change Getty Images
  • mary louise parker billions Getty Images
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • hugh jackman Getty Images
  • tony awards Getty Images
1 of 13

“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE