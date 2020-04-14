Trump Compares Himself to ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ Movie Villain Captain Bligh

AFI placed character played by Charles Laughton and Trevor Howard as No. 19 movie villain, just behind the shark from “Jaws”

| April 14, 2020 @ 10:52 AM
Donald Trump Mutiny on the Bounty Captain Bligh

Getty Images/MGM

In a bizarre tweet Tuesday that is perplexing classic film fans, President Trump compared himself and his coronavirus response efforts to the film “Mutiny On the Bounty” — only he aligned himself with the film’s ruthless villain, Captain Bligh.

“Mutiny On The Bounty” is a story about a tyrannical sea captain whose crew leads a mutiny and casts him and his loyalists off their ship, and the tweet came as a warning to Democratic governors who said they would go over the President’s head in reopening the country from the coronavirus after he said Monday he had “total authority” to do so.

“Tell the Democrat Governors that ‘Mutiny On The Bounty’ was one of my all time favorite movies,” Trump said Tuesday in a tweet. “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

Also Read: Trump Apparently Thought a 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Insult Was a Compliment and People on Twitter Are Amused

The problem is, Captain Bligh is one of the all time great movie villains and has become associated with his sadistic treatment of his crew. In fact, the AFI ranked Captain Bligh as the No. 19 movie villain of all time, just behind the shark from “Jaws” and ahead of “Man” from “Bambi,” or the guy who shoots and kills Bambi’s mom in the film.

It’s hard to know which version of “Mutiny On the Bounty” is Trump’s favorite. Could it be the Best Picture-winning, 1935 film starring Charles Laughton as Bligh alongside Clark Gable as his first mate who leads the mutiny? There’s also the 1962 version starring Marlon Brando with Trevor Howard as Bligh, which was nominated for seven Oscars. And Anthony Hopkins and Mel Gibson even starred in a version called “The Bounty” from 1984. Whichever version we’re talking about, they’re all the bad guy.

Though this wouldn’t be the first time Trump decided to model himself off a movie bad guy. Check out Trump’s tweet below as well as some of the astonished reaction to the tweet:

20 Most Outrageous Oscar Moments in History, Including That 'Moonlight' Surprise (Videos)

1 of 20

A look back at Oscar highlights, from Marlon Brando refusing his award to John Travolta botching Idina Menzel’s name

Jerry Lewis Improvises Oscars Finale for 20 Minutes (1959)< /b> Lewis hosted the show in 1959, but for some reason, the show ended 20 minutes early, so he improvised a monologue for the rest of the show, which was joked about for many years after that.
View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE