Trump Complains on Twitter That Biden’s DNC Speech Was ‘Just Words’

Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president of the United States at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, and Donald Trump, as he so often does, had some thoughts he felt the need to share on Twitter about it. Though he was uncharacteristically vague this time.

Biden accepted the nomination in a speech that marked the culmination of the 2020 edition of the DNC, in which he said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has dropped the ball with “his most basic duty to this nation.”

“He failed to protect us. He failed to protect America. And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable,” Biden said during the speech.

Also Read: Sarah Cooper Crashes DNC to Defend USPS: 'Trump Doesn't Want Any of Us to Vote' (Video)

And, of course, Trump had some feelings about it.

In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

“In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!” Trump tweeted.

It’s a strangely empty sentiment, without any specific topics, that readers can interpret however they want. It could be Trump’s way of accusing Biden of not being the progressive that he might try to convince people he is with that speech, though that would run counter to popular conservative talking points about Biden being a radical socialist and all that.

Also Read: Donald Trump Freaks Out on Twitter During Obama's DNC Speech

This was Trump’s sole tweet about Biden during Thursday’s convention session.

It was a pretty sedated response when compared to Trump’s all-caps tweet storm on Wednesday that was prompted by former President Barack Obama’s speech at the convention. But while Trump let it all hang out on Wednesday, his twitter feed was a bit calmer on Thursday.

But that wasn’t his only tweet about the convention on Thursday. He also had some words for Mike Bloomberg — who made an appearance on Thursday night along with many of Biden’s other challengers from the Democratic primary to express why voters really need to vote for Biden and shun Trump.

After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog – and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

“After the worst debate performance in the history of politics, Michael Bloomberg, commonly known as Mini Mike, is trying to make a comeback by begging the Democrats for relevance. They treated him like a dog – and always will. Before politics, he said GREAT things about me!” Trump tweeted.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Is So Mad About Michelle Obama's DNC Speech: 'Total and Complete Crock' (Video)

Aside from the much more emphatic tone of the Bloomberg tweet, it was about three times as long as the tweet about Biden, 274 characters to 97. Trump may take Bloomberg’s comments more personally because of their New York City connection.

Trump was silent on Twitter during the first hour of Thursday’s DNC session, because he spent a chunk of that time talking to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show.