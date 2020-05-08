Trump Compliments ABC News’ Jon Karl for Bestselling Book About White House

Journalist often criticized by Trump later tweets he “did not see this coming”

| May 8, 2020 @ 1:09 PM
donald trump

Getty Images

President Donald Trump complimented ABC News’ ‘Jon Karl Friday, surprising him during a round taking questions on the coronavirus pandemic response from the press.

After Karl asked a question, Trump said, “Your book was very good, by the way. It was better than I thought it would be. It was actually a very good book but it was actually better about me than I thought it would be. I appreciate it. You’ve known me for a long time.”

Karl’s “Front Row at the Trump Show,” released March 31, details his 25-year history of reporting on the real estate tycoon who became a reality television star who became a president.

Also Read: Trump Calls ABC News' Jonathan Karl a 'Third-Rate Reporter' During Monday Briefing (Video)

When Trump congratulated Karl and asked how the book was doing, he replied that it’s a best-seller. Later, Karl, who also serves as president of the White House Correspondents Association, tweeted, “I did not see this coming . . . .”

His failure to predict that compliment isn’t wholly surprising, given that just a month ago, on April 6, Trump called him a “third-rate reporter” who “will never make it.”

During Friday’s sudden shower of praise on Karl’s book, Trump recalled an interview he sat for with Karl before he announced his presidential run, saying the journalist got “guff” for it, but, of course, also got good ratings.

“It turned out to be a very interesting interview, sort of the first,” he said.

14 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future (Photos)

  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling
  • lady gaga simpsons Fox
  • simpsons nobel prize Fox
  • donald trump simpsons Fox
  • siegfried roy simpsons Fox
  • simpsons arnold palmer Fox
  • simpsons voting Fox
  • simpsons higgs boson Fox
  • simpsons horse meat Fox
  • guitar hero simpsons Fox
  • simpsons yard work Fox
  • simpsons ringo starr Fox
  • simpsons smart watch Fox
  • the simpsons Fox
  • The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling Fox
1 of 15

From Donald Trump’s presidency to Disney buying Fox to U.S. winning Olympic gold in curling

"The Simpsons" has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to U.S. beating Sweden for an Olympic gold medal in curling. Here are 14 times the long-running comedy series got it right. 

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE