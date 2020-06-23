Trump Contradicts White House Defense He Was Joking About Rolling Back Coronavirus Tests: ‘I Don’t Kid’ (Video)

The administration said Trump’s comments over the weekend about stopping coronavirus testing were in jest

| June 23, 2020 @ 8:21 AM
donald trump

Getty Images

President Donald Trump contradicted his own administration Tuesday, telling a reporter he does not “kid” when asked about whether he was joking when he said over the weekend that the United States should “slow the testing down.”

“I don’t kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear. We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases,” he said during a Tuesday gaggle with reporters after CBS News’ Weijia Jiang asked about the comments.

At Monday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump’s comments, made Saturday during a rally in Oklahoma, were “in jest.”

Also Read: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Rips Trump Over His Request to Slow Coronavirus Testing: A Pandemic 'Doesn't Care About Your Politics' (Video)

“Any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact,” she said at the time.

Over the weekend, other officials defended his comments, too. A senior White House official told NBC News the president was kidding and senior trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNN the comment was “tongue in cheek.”

“Testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump said at his weekend rally. “Here’s the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people. You’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!'”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
1 of 63

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE