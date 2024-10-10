Seth Meyers Defends Trump Sending COVID Tests to Russia: ‘To Be Fair, Lots of People in Putin’s Circle Were Suddenly Dying’ | Video

As Donald Trump continues to face criticism for secretly sending Vladimir Putin COVID tests at the height of the pandemic, Seth Meyers is actually defending the presidential hopeful, finding a real reason why Trump might’ve sent them.

Famed journalist Bob Woodward reported in his newest book that, in May of 2020, as COVID was hitting the US in full force, Trump secretly sent hard-to-get COVID tests to the Russian president. On Wednesday, the Kremlin confirmed that reporting, leading to harsh blowback for Trump.

But, during his monologue on Wednesday night, Meyers was able to guess at the reason.

“To be fair, lots of people in Putin’s circle were suddenly dying,” he joked. He then put on a Russian accent to add “Falling from balcony is very common COVID symptom.”

Later, in his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers gave his real opinion on the matter, ripping Trump a new one for repeatedly touting that he puts “America first” and then, when the time actually came to follow through, he insisted testing was unnecessary while secretly sending them to Putin.

“Oh my god, he’s gonna have to change his campaign slogan to ‘America! But first…’” Meyers joked.

You can watch both the monologue and “A Closer Look” in the video above.