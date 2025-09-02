Trump Says He Had No Idea People Thought He Was Dead at First Public Appearance in a Week | Video

President Donald Trump has responded to this weekend’s rumors of his death following his very quiet Labor Day, telling reporters he had no clue about them.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president Tuesday how he first found out the Internet thought he was dead.

“People didn’t see you for a couple days, 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise,” Doocy noted.

“I heard that. I get reports,” the president replied. “But I didn’t hear it to that extent.”

“It’s sort of crazy. Last week I did do numerous news conferences, and they all went very well as this one is going very well,” he added. “And then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him.”

The president then quickly shifted focus to his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, saying he frequently disappeared from the press and no one questioned it.

“Biden wouldn’t do them for months,” he said. “You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him.”

Doocy: How did you find out over the weekend you were dead? Did you see that?



Trump: No. Really? I didn’t see that… I heard that. I get reports pic.twitter.com/gJbtlaEymr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2025

The Internet raised concerns about the president’s health last week when Trump noticeably had concealer covering bruises on his hands and compression socks revealing his swollen ankles. In the weeks before Biden dropped out of the presidential race last fall, social media users and political pundits also called out the former president for his mental and physical decline.

Trump told reported that he had a “very active” Labor Day weekend, saying he posted some long and “poignant” Truths and visited with friends and family at the Trump National Golf Club outside of Washington, D.C.

“I didn’t hear that one, that’s pretty serious stuff,” he concluded. “It’s fake news. That’s why the media has so little credibility.” Watch the exchange, above.