Randy Rainbow Breaks Down the Actual Meaning of ‘Trump Derangement’ in New Parody Song | Video

Randy Rainbow released his latest parody on Tuesday morning, but this time, it’s more of a vocabulary lesson than anything. That’s because, in this video, he’s breaking down exactly what “Trump Derangement” really is.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a term that Republicans coined to describe “a phenomenon marked by extreme negative reactions” to Donald Trump (they’ve even tried to introduce a bill that would “direct the National Institutes of Health to study the psychological and social roots” of the condition). It is not actually a medical condition.

So, in his latest parody, set to the tune of “That’s Entertainment!” from “The Band Wagon,” Rainbow sets out to define what it actually means, as a not-doctor himself.

In place of his typical fake interview with Trump or one of his allies, Rainbow instead starts the video as a PSA.

“Are you feeling a bit frazzled lately? You know, like constant explosive diarrhea frazzled?” he asks to start the video. “Is your morning coffee starting to taste a little less ‘rise and shine’ and a little more ‘stand back and stand by?’ Have you started yelling ‘My body, my choice!’ at your toaster?’”

“Now, I’m no licensed medical professional, but I do pretend to know what I’m talking about a lot on social media, and according to TikTok and this current administration, that makes me a doctor,” he continues. “I believe you’re suffering from a common condition, recently rejected by Health Secretary RFK Jr. for possibly containing trace amounts of science and observable reality. It’s called TDS.”

As the music kicks in, Rainbow goes into detail about what “Trump Derangement” really is.

“If you miss when facts were all true, feel insane ’cause you have half a brain,” he sings. “Or bereft, cause democracy’s effed! That’s Trump derangement!”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s latest parody song in the video above.