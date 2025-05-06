Randy Rainbow Drags ‘Incontinent’ Trump and His ‘Incompetent’ Cabinet in New Cinderella Parody Song | Video

The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second presidential term have come and gone — and just in time to send them off, Randy Rainbow is back with a new parody. And this time, he’s going after the president and his entire “incompetent” cabinet.

To kick off his new video out Tuesday, Rainbow doesn’t fake interview Trump as he usually does, but rather Pete Hegseth, Trump’s current Secretary of Defense.

“Joining us now, the man who’s been texting all our most classified national security intel to everyone in his family group chat like it’s a recipe for f–king banana bread, Defense Secretary, God help us all, Pete ‘Happy Fingers’ Hegseth!” Rainbow introduces. “Pete, hey girl. Let’s cut the s–t sir.”

Rainbow then proceeds to press Hegseth on the multiple Signal group chats that the Defense Secretary has reportedly been discussing military matters in. But, as Hegseth tries to defend himself, Rainbow brushes him off.

As the music kicks in — this time to the tune of “Impossible” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Rainbow goes for not only Hegseth, but RFK Jr. and more.

“Incompetent!” he sings. “Like the drunk dude from Fox News sharing war plans over Snapchat. Incompetent! Like his boss, dumb as rocks, who’s about as useless as his back fat. And RFK should never be secretary! Of anyone’s health when everyone knows he’s very! Incompetent!”

For those who haven’t seen the stage show, you might recognize the song from the movie adaptation starring Whitney Houston and Brandy, who duet this song.

“And because these lame, unqualified pills have no discernible merit or skills, incompetent folks are f–king up every day!” Rainbow continues.

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s full parody of “Impossible” in the video above.