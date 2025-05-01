‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s 100th Day Oval Office Interview: He ‘Forgot to Do the Reading’ | Video

This week marked the 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second term, and “The Daily Show” recognized that by taking aim at the president’s contentious Tuesday night Oval Office interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran.

At one point in the ABC interview, the president continued to stubbornly insist that the “MS-13” that was photoshopped above a photo of deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand tattoos was real, rather than a label added after the fact. “Now I understand why he’s so proud of [his] Gulf of America poster,” joked “The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic on Wednesday night’s episode. “He thinks ‘Gulf of America’ is actually written on top of the water!”

After having already called Trump America’s “commander-in-child,” Lydic did not hesitate to criticize the moment when he frustratedly asked Moran point-blank why he would not just concede about Garcia’s tattoos. “‘Why don’t you just say I’m right? Up is down. Left is right. Santa is real!’ That is Trump in a nutshell,” Lydic observed. “‘I can’t prove the insane things I believe, so just go along with them. Don’t believe your eyes. Believe the photoshop!’”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Lydic also poked fun Wednesday night at Trump’s head-scratching remarks to Moran about the Declaration of Independence — namely, the president’s assertion that the founding American document is about love and unity. “Trump is always in the ‘I forgot to do the reading’ mode,” Lydic observed. “Unity is the opposite of independence! How did Trump find the one time that unity and love is the wrong answer?”

Spotlighting a freeze frame of Moran’s confused expression in response to Trump’s comments, Lydic added, “Look at Terry Moran’s face! He looks like a teacher about to call the school psychologist.” Ultimately, the “Daily Show” host said Trump has no excuse for not being able to accurately describe the Declaration of Independence. Not only is the document’s intent in its name, but it also represents something that Lydic said Trump is plenty familiar with.

“What makes this even more sad is that the Declaration of Independence is basically the colonies filing for divorce,” Lydic concluded. “It’s the one thing Trump should absolutely recognize.”

