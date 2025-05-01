100 Days of Trump: MSNBC and CNN Ratings Trudge to Pre-Election Numbers as Fox News Grows

While the aftermath of Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 election saw some grim ratings for MSNBC and CNN, viewership for the cable news networks is slowly trudging back to pre-election numbers, while Fox News’ audience continues to grow 100 days into his second term.

MSNBC averaged 1.16 million viewers in primetime since Trump’s inauguration, down 13% from the average 1.34 million viewers in 2024 leading up to the election, while CNN averaged 562,000 primetime viewers, down 24% from the network’s average 2024 viewership of 739,000. The same can be said for total-day viewing, with MSNBC averaging 635,000 viewers and CNN at 427,000, down 26% and 16%, respectively, from their pre-election averages.