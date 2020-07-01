Trump Derides CNN, MSNBC Ratings Despite Record Growth: ‘Fake News Does Not Pay’

The president issued a few Wednesday tweets on the quarterly cable news ratings that came out Tuesday

| July 1, 2020 @ 6:52 AM
Trump

Getty Images

President Donald Trump Wednesday waded into a discussion of the second quarter’s cable news ratings, praising Fox News and disparaging MSNBC and CNN in spite of record growth from the two networks.

Can’t believe how badly @CNN has done in the newly released TV ratings. They are so far below @FoxNews (thank you President Trump!) that you can barely find them. Fredo should be given a big pay cut! MSDNC also did poorly. As I have long said, Fake News does not pay!!!” wrote the president on Twitter. (“Fredo” refers to primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, who once publicly berated a man for calling him by the name.)

Trump went on, “Congratulations to @foxandfriends on completely dominating the just released morning TV Ratings. Morning Joke, staring Psycho Joe Scarborough on MSDNC, a Concast Company, was a disaster. Even worse was the barely registering @CNN mess!”

Also Read: Cable News Networks Score Record Ratings in 2nd Quarter, Fox News Wins Overall Viewership

Homebound viewers handed all three major cable news networks big ratings rewards in the second quarter of 2020, though Fox News pulled in the most viewers overall with a quarterly daily average of 1.96 million.

In total, according to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News secured 1,958,000  total average viewers per day in Q2. MSNBC was in second place with 1.21 million while CNN brought in 1.19,000. All three channels had their highest-rated quarters in history.

CNN’s public relations team responded to Trump Wednesday morning: “This is exhausting. But @PressSec says you can read and also consume intelligence verbally. So consider reading this or asking one of your staffers to read it aloud to you: Q2 of 2020 was the Most-Watched Quarter in CNN’s 40 Year History.”

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus Getty Images
  • hangmen dan stevens Getty Images
  • Laurie Metcalf Getty Images
  • tom kitt Getty Images
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change Getty Images
  • mary louise parker billions Getty Images
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • hugh jackman Getty Images
  • tony awards Getty Images
1 of 13

“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE