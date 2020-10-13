President Donald Tweet once again raged against longstanding conservative darling the Drudge Report Tuesday, saying the news aggregation site “sold out.”
After Fox News contributor Dan Bongino tweeted a link to his competing aggregator, BonginoReport.com, Trump replied by heralding far-right Breitbart News, insulting the NBA and its ratings and slipping in a dig at Fox News, too.
The president wrote, “Congratulations Dan. You, Breitbart and others have decimated the business at Drudge. It’s gone the way of the @NBA, ratings down 70%. People want the TRUTH! Drudge Report sold out, suffered a massive ‘nervous breakdown’. Happening @FoxNews also???”
Current traffic numbers for last month aren’t available yet, but the president is correct about Drudge Report’s declining numbers. Last month, Trump slammed the site and its founder Matt Drudge by remarking on a post that said the Drudge Report had seen a “historic crash.” He wrote on Twitter at the time, “Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he’s bleeding profusely, and is no longer “hot”. But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers.”
According to Comscore data, the Drudge Report had 1.488 million unique visitors in July 2020 — the most recent month for which data is available. That’s down 38.0% from July 2019, when the site boasted 2.399 million unique visitors.
Congratulations Dan. You, Breitbart and others have decimated the business at Drudge. It’s gone the way of the @NBA, ratings down 70%. People want the TRUTH! Drudge Report sold out, suffered a massive “nervous breakdown”. Happening @FoxNews also??? https://t.co/Zr07XdHtNx
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.