MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted Friday to recent actions by President Donald Trump, like suggesting the November election be delayed, by theorizing that the president “knows he’s gonna lose” his re-election bid.

“He really knows he’s gonna lose this fall. I mean, he’s sending the message to Republican senators: ‘I’m gonna lose,'” Scarborough said on Friday’s “Morning Joe.” “After this happened yesterday, Republican senators were aghast that this was, in effect, Donald Trump throwing in the towel, making excuses already for his loss for an election that’s — what — 97, 98 days away?”

Scarborough’s co-host Mika Brzezinski rolled clips of prominent Republicans speaking out against the idea of delaying or moving the election Thursday after Trump first suggested it in a tweet.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

There is no evidence to suggest mail-in voting gives either party an unfair advantage in an election. Further, Congress, not the current president, decides when elections can be held. Trump does not have that power.

Scarborough isn’t the only cable news pundit whose assessment of Trump’s tweet ended with the conclusion that he is preparing for defeat by presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, either.

Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt said Thursday that Trump’s suggestion is “totally out of character with all of his predecessors and it is a sort of a fragrant and flagrant expression of his current weakness.”

The editor also noted that person who is in a strong position would never suggest anything like that. “Trump may be making a tactical error here by further telegraphing his weak position in the polls and his weak position for re-election,” Stirewalt said.

For the record, Trump himself has voted by mail, most recently in Florida’s 2020 primary election (Florida is his state of residence). His wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and other members of his administration have also voted by mail.