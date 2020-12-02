Trump Election Fraud Witness Says We Need Voter ID Because ‘All Chinese Look Alike’ (Video)

The Michigan state legislature held a wild hearing on Wednesday evening as Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis continued their crusade to defy the will of the American people by overturning Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump. And some of the witnesses Giuliani trotted out did indeed make headlines, but not necessarily for the reasons that Trump and friends would have liked.

One of the witnesses, a naturalized American citizen from India, served as a Republican poll watcher at the TCF Center in Detroit on election day, and she spoke at length about various interactions she had with others that she thought indicated widespread voter fraud, though she and the other witnesses didn’t provide evidence. One specific complaint she had, which had little to do with what she was there to testify about, was that people can vote without a photo ID.

This is a problem, she said, because “all Chinese look alike.”

One of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses just said she thinks “all Chinese look alike” while making the argument for a voter ID requirement in Michigan pic.twitter.com/WUCYRTzmgu – philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2020



The woman made the comment in response to a question from the Michigan House Oversight Committee chair

“I come from a country where a lot of things go wrong. Our countries are known for corruption. But when it comes to elections, from what I’ve seen here to what we used to do back in India, it is a lot more organized now because we have an identification system,” the woman said.

“And the fact that now, as the other representatives said, you can actually show up and vote without an ID. It’s shocking. How can you allow that to happen?

“Like, a lot of people think all Indians look alike. I think all Chinese look alike. So how would you tell? If some Chow shows up, you can be anybody and you can vote. And if somebody with my name — you can’t even tell my name — anybody can vote on my behalf. So ID should be the basic requirement.”

The subject of voter ID in the United States is a tricky one, with every state having its own rules — and prices — for obtaining a valid ID. For more on how problematic it would be to require voter ID, here’s a solid rundown of the facts.

It’s not clear how, if poll workers are unable to distinguish between various individuals of Chinese heritage, voter ID would help with that. If they couldn’t tell the difference between them in person, then they likely would not be able to tell if the person in the ID photo is the same as the person who presented the ID.

You can watch the entire hearing, which lasted more than four hours, right here.