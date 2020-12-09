‘Morning Joe’ Predicts Trump Will ‘Rant and Rave in His Underwear’ During Biden Presidency

MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele thinks President Donald Trump knows he lost the election, but continues to baselessly claim it was rigged to build a “sycophantic chorus” of loyal supporters who’ll enable him to “rant and rave in his underwear” during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, appeared on “Morning Joe” Wednesday and pointed out that almost nothing has come from any of the Trump campaign’s numerous post-election lawsuits in terms of legal action. In terms of results among supporters, however, the lawsuits have been fruitful.

Steele said, “Where we stand, 1 in 50 or 1 in 60 — however many cases — have gone before various judicial bodies over the last few weeks since the election. But that really in one sense is not the point. Look at what else has happened: Out on the streets across the country, in neighborhoods that Donald Trump has a great deal of sway, you have an increasingly riled-up base of support for the idea that the president, Donald Trump, did not lose this election.”

Steele described Trump’s “end game” is to cause enough division and confusion so he maintains a loyal base even after he’s left office. There have been reports that Trump plans to launch a conservative media platform and other reports he intends to announce a 2024 run. Both endeavors will benefit from his maintenance of a strong group of supporters.

Steele concluded that those supporters will enable Trump “to sit on the sidelines and rant and rave in his underwear at Joe Biden while he has a sycophantic chorus behind him.”

Watch Steele’s interview on “Morning Joe” above: