Trump Seeks Televised Debate to Push False Claim 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged and Stolen’

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday sent out a statement to his supporters suggesting there be a televised debate during which he could continue to share his baseless claims that the 2020 election was somehow “rigged and stolen.”

“The Fake News Media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the ‘Big Lie’ or ‘unsubstantiated facts,’ etc., always trying to demean the real results,” he wrote in a statement distributed by his Save America PAC.

He continued: “I am willing to challenge the heads of the various papers or even far left politicians, who have perpetuated the Real Big Lie, which is voter irregularities and fraud on a massive and determinative scale. This includes members of the highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats who refuse to delve into what caused the January 6th protest—it was the Fake Election results!”

A House select committee is investigating what happened on Jan. 6, when supporters of Trump’s stormed and breached the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five died as a result of the Jan. 6 events. In its wake, Trump was accused of inciting the riot and banned from all major social media platforms. He then began distributing his statements to an email list.

The televised debate probably won’t happen, regardless: In his comments Sunday, Trump said that while he “is willing to do it,” his proposed opponents “will never agree.”