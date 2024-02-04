Donald Trump spoke with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News, covering his potential VP picks, Iran’s nuclear potential and Trump’s belief that “we’re going to have a terrorist attack 100%,” tying that believe to an increase in immigrants from China and the Biden administration lifting Trump’s travel bans.

After Bartiromo said she’s “been told that Chinese are paying $35,000 a head, $50,000 a head” to enter the U.S. from the southern border with Mexico and that the number of “military-age men” from China is “up 1,100% year over year,” she asked, “Are they being directed by the Communist Party to come over here?”

President Trump tells @MariaBartiromo there will 100% be a terror attack on U.S. soil due to Biden's Middle East policy



cc: @SundayFutures @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3wJP91yX6Z — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) February 4, 2024

“I believe so, I believe so,” he replied. “And I believe we’re going to have a terrorist attack 100%, 100%. You know, during my term I had no terrorist attacks. You know that, right?”

As Bartiromo asked if these would-be terrorists would be “saboteurs,” Trump continued, “I had all sorts of bans on people from certain countries. I had bans all over the place. We had no attack. I had nothing.”

In early January, CNN reported that immigration officials picked up more than 31,000 people from China who were attempting to enter the United States. In 2022, the U.S. Border Patrol reported a total of 27,756 “operations encounters” with Chinese citizens. That number rose to 52,700 in 2023.

On top of the potential threat of a terrorist attack, Trump also said that he thinks Iran will have a nuclear weapon in the next two months. He explained, “Iran had no money to give to Hamas or Hezbollah, they had no money. And they were all going out of business, all these terror outfits were going out of business.”

President Trump tells @MariaBartiromo he believes Iran will have a nuclear weapon in the next 60 days



cc: @SundayFutures @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/tb96r1Prdt — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) February 4, 2024

“I said anybody that does business buys oil, because that’s their big deal, essentially business but oil in particular. Anybody that buys from Iran will do no business with the United States. Everybody stopped,” he continued. “They were selling almost nothing. They were almost out of business. They would have had to deal with me within two weeks after the election.”

“Now, the deal is a very simple deal: no nuclear weapon. They’re going to have a nuclear weapon in the next 60 days,” Trump added.

In terms of immigration to the U.S., Trump also insisted that the country will need to deport a number of people who have made it in. He said, “We cannot allow scenes like I saw in New York two days ago, where policemen are being beat up by gangs of illegal immigrants — in that case from Venezuela, Honduras, we can’t allow that.”

On Saturday, four men who had been accused of attacking police officers in New York left the city for the West Coast. The men were charged with felonies after their arrest but were released from custody and given bus tickets by a faith-based charity.

“And these are kids that are fighters. They were not, you know, babies. They were knocking the hell out of our policemen. We can’t let this happen,” he added.

Trump also spent plenty of time celebrating his term in office. He told Bartiromo, “Four years, we had no war. We defeated ISIS, I knocked out the biggest terrorist in the world, we had the best economy ever, I cut taxes, I cut regulations at a level… the biggest tax cut ever, I had the biggest regulation cut ever. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country.”

President Trump: "Four years, we had no wars. We defeated ISIS… We had the greatest economy in the history of our country… We did a job that very few people have ever done." pic.twitter.com/5uq6nzuXja — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 4, 2024

“We never did better,” he continued, “we never did better. And all of the people who say, ‘Oh, another Trump… they don’t even know why they’re saying it. We did a job that very few people have ever done.”

On Jan. 20, Yahoo Finance compared the economy under presidents dating back to Lyndon Johnson and ultimately concluded that the leader of the U.S. can only impact the country’s economy to a certain degree. As Bob Haegele put it, “In reality, the president may not have as much control over the economy as people tend to think — the Federal Reserve, for instance, has a much more direct influence over how well the economy does.”

And of course, since this is an election year and somehow Trump is in the running yet again, the pair spoke about his potential picks for vice president. Trump said he would not announce his choice “for a while” and added, “We have so many great people in the Republican Party, but not for a while.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

When asked what criteria or requirements he might have for a running mate, he said, “Always, it’s got to be one thing, it’s got to be who would be a good president. I mean, you always have to think that, because, you know, in case of emergency, things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen.”

Trump also said that he is speaking to several potential candidates, including Tim Scott (who he told, “You are a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself”) and Kristi Noem (who he said “has been incredible fighting for me”), but denied that his team reached out to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“That’s a false story. It’s a false story. You know what, I like him a lot, no. Never happened.”