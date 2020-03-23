Trump Lashes Out at Fox News and Other Media for ‘Destroying Themselves’ During Reporting on Coronavirus

President Donald Trump lashed out at the media late Sunday night, criticizing news outlets — including Fox News — for near-constant coronavirus coverage and what he sees as criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

“I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?” he wrote at around 11:30 p.m., after a day full of tweets and retweets.

Trump has been particularly critical of the media during the coronavirus outbreak. During a press conference Thursday, he attacked the New York Times and Washington Post, saying, “I know the truth and people out there in the world, they really don’t know the truth. They don’t know what it is.”

Also Read: Fox News Media Headquarters in NY Hit With 4 Cases of Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the outlets themselves have been ramping up measures to protect employees and outlining the seriousness of the threat facing the country in programming and articles.

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been hosting “Today” from their homes. At Fox News, where a fourth employee was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, hosts have implemented social distancing on all shows, sitting at least six feet apart from one another.

The president has criticized Fox News for what he sees as attempts by the network to be “politically correct” repeatedly in recent months.