Seth Meyers Mocks Hannity’s Fawning Over ‘Epic, Iconic Moment’ of Trump Struggling to Get Into Garbage Truck | Video

Donald Trump dressed up as a garbage man and had himself chauffeured around an airport tarmac in a self-branded garbage truck for his latest photo op this week, and his supporters ate it up — particularly Fox News host Sean Hannity. And that gave Seth Meyers a pretty good giggle.

The NBC host devoted his “A Closer Look” segment Thursday night to ripping apart Trump’s constant pandering, using the garbage stunt as the perfect example.

But Meyers also noticed a similarity between the video of Trump nearly wiping out trying to open the door of the truck, and the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005. In that video, Trump briefly found himself trapped on the network’s bus, because he couldn’t quite figure out how to open the door.

That said, as Meyers pointed out, Trump’s supporters fawned over the garbage truck footage.

“Take a look at that,” Hannity said during his show on Fox News, watching the clip of Trump slipping. “This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”

“I mean, it might, but not for the reasons you’re thinking,” Meyers retorted as the clip ended. “Donald Trump is so feeble and infirm, he looks like he’s slipping on ice in 65-degree weather, like he was wearing invisible roller skates.”

Meyers then wondered what would happen if the situation were reversed, and an MSNBC personality narrated the viral footage of President Biden tripping up the steps to Air Force One using the word “epic.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.