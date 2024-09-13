Seth Meyers Finds the ‘Overlap’ Between Trump-Harris Debate and ‘Seinfeld’ | Video

Following the presidential debate on Tuesday night, there were projections that the event might’ve drawn more than 76 million viewers, which would’ve topped the “Seinfeld” series finale in 1998. And that made sense to Seth Meyers, who found quite a bit of “overlap” between the two TV events.

In the end, that prediction didn’t actually come true; the debate drew just 67.1 million viewers (though that’s still a pretty sharp jump up from the Trump-Biden debate — 31% to be exact).

Nonetheless, Meyers argued that the prediction had merit because there are definitely some clear parallels.

“I mean, Trump’s a germaphobe, pathological liar, total loose cannon, and Harris is, you know, veep,” Meyers joked, putting up graphics of Jerry, George Costanza, Kramer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for each adjective, respectively.

The overlap didn’t end there, though.

“And, you know, the debate did feel at times like an episode of ‘Seinfeld’ where Kramer thinks the new fast food place across the street is kidnapping pets,” Meyers said.

From there, the late night host acted out a snippet of that potential episode, doing his best impression of each character proudly. “Oh my god, what happened? Did I go into my fugue state and do the entire cast of ‘Seinfeld?’” he asked bewilderedly when he finished.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ entire “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.