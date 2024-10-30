Stephen Colbert Guesses Why Trump’s Father Told Him Never to Use the Word Hitler: ‘Don’t You Dare Take His Name in Vain’ | Video

As comparisons between Donald Trump and Hitler continue to pop up, mostly due to Trump’s own words, the presidential hopeful is now saying that his father raised him to never even say the word “Hitler” — and Stephen Colbert has a guess as to why.

While on stage at a rally in Georgia on Monday, Trump told the crowd that his father “used to always say ‘Never use the word Nazi. Never use that word.’ And he’d say ‘Never use the word Hitler, don’t use that word!’”

Granted, the CBS host thinks treating Hitler’s name like a curse word is odd in and of itself.

“That’s just weird!” he said. “You can’t say Hitler? What does that mean? It’s not a swear word!”

But Colbert quickly thought up the hypothetical situation that led to the rule, putting on his Trump impression to tell the story.

“My dad used to say ‘You can’t say Hitler, OK? Don’t you dare take his name in vain!’ And he’d make me put a quarter, any time I would, he would make me put a quarter in the Hitler jar. And when it got filled, he would send it to my ‘uncles’ in Argentina,” Colbert mimicked.

