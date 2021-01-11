House Democrats Introduce Article of Impeachment Against Trump

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against outgoing president Donald Trump, accusing him of “incitement of an insurrection.”

Representatives Ted Lieu, David Cicilline and Jamie Raskin drew up the new impeachment resolution to hold Trump accountable for the deadly riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, which resulted in the deaths of six people and postponed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The introduction of the articles of impeachment came after Republicans in the House blocked the Democrats’ move to formally call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

The president, says the new resolution, “threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Trump was impeached by the House in December 2019. The Republican-led Senate acquitted him of his charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in February 2020.

Democrats on the Hill have been vocal about their expectation for this resolution to pass.

Wednesday’s rioters came from a pro-Trump protest that took place during the joint session of Congress intended to certify Biden’s victory. Trump himself directed them to the Capitol in a speech, urging them to “show strength.” Lawmakers were rushed into lockdowns as rioters stormed the building mid-session.