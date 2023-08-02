Former House Chair of Jan. 6 Committee Calls Trump Indictment a ‘Test of Our Great Democracy’ (Video)

Mississippi Congressman Bennie G. Thompson isn’t mincing words when it comes to the newest charges against former President Donald Trump.

While speaking on “The ReidOut” in light of the news that Trump has been indicted for a third time, Thompson explained, “It’s not a proud day for us, but in order for democracy to stand, from time to time we have to get tested. What we have right now is a test of our great democracy.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the latest charges against Trump earlier Tuesday. The new federal charges pertain to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., as well as crimes possibly committed by Trump’s legal and political team during the 2020 election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Joy Reid began the MSNBC interview by asking Thompson to discuss his opening statement at the beginning of the Jan. 6 hearings and his reaction to the latest indictment news. Thompson explained: “None of us take any real pleasure in where we are at this point. But I think we all have to understand that as a nation of laws, even a president or former president is not above the law.”

He added, “So, we have to go forward as a nation of laws, identifying what those challenges are.”

Thompson, who was selected to act as Chairman of the Select Committee hearing by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July 2021, led the bipartisan committee as it has navigated the complex allegations against Trump and associates. While speaking to Reid, he continued, “What our committee did, I think in great detail, we told the story. A lot of what we see and hear in this indictment came from the body of work of our committee.”

Then Congressman also said that for him, it has become clear the committee did the right work. As he put it, “From a vindication standpoint, our committee followed the facts. I feel that the facts, after following them, spoke for themselves.”

Watch the entire interview with Congressman Bennie G. Thompson in the video above.