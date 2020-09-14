Go Pro Today

Trump Jumps at Comedian Podcaster Joe Rogan’s Offer to Moderate Debate With Joe Biden

In one of his many tweets Monday morning, Trump indicated he’d be inclined to participate in a debate moderated by the podcaster

| September 14, 2020 @ 9:02 AM
Donald Trump RNC speech

RNC

President Donald Trump indicated Monday he might just be interested in participating in a debate moderated by Joe Rogan.

He retweeted UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, who wrote, “On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump.”

Kennedy went on, “It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

Also Read: Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes With Alex Jones, Chris D'Elia Missing From Spotify

“I do!” replied the president.

That echoes the sentiments of over 250,000 signees on a year-old Change.org petition urging the Commission on Presidential Debates to elect Rogan to moderate a 2020 debate. A representative for Democratic nominee Joe Biden didn’t immediately return a request for comment about Rogan and Trump’s suggestion.

Without a debate, Rogan is still booked and busy. He recently inked a $100 million deal with Spotify, where “The Joe Rogan Experience” will be exclusively hosted by the end of 2020.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has also released the real list of moderators for the upcoming face-offs between Trump and Joe Biden, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate Oct. 7’s vice presidential debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City.

After that, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the Oct. 15 presidential town hall in Miami and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will lead the debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville.

