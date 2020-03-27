Trump, John Kerry Call GOP Rep Thomas Massie a ‘Grandstander’ and ‘A–hole’ for Blocking Stimulus Bill

Former Secretary of State John Kerry went after GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on Friday because of his possible attempt to delay a vote on the coronavirus stimulus package.

He tweeted, “Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!)”

His tweet was a reaction to President Donald Trump’s statement, “Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay …”

After Kerry made his proclamation, Trump responded.

“Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!” he tweeted.

Trump has been at odds with Democrats — namely New York governor Andrew Cuomo — over the handling of the spread of the coronavirus, so the decision to attack a GOP congressional representative and praise Democratic Kerry was particularly noteworthy. Trump has been interested in getting the economy up again, mentioning during a Fox News town hall earlier this week he hopes to see people back to work by Easter.