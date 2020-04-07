Trump Lectures Fox News Reporter, Calls Her Question About Coronavirus Testing ‘So Horrid’ (Video)

Fox News’ Kristin Fisher had merely asked when hospitals could expect to receive quicker testing results

| April 7, 2020 @ 6:59 AM
Donald Trump coronavirus press conference

CNN

During Monday’s press briefing on his administration’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump lashed out at a Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher after she pressed him about the timeline of testing results.

“Testing is still a big issue in this country,” Fisher said. “When can hospitals expect to receive a quick turnaround of these test results?”

Trump then went into a long, rambling response where he shifted responsibility to the states and said he should be praised instead of being asked such a “horrid” question by her.

Also Read: Joe Scarborough Questions Why Trump Held 'Nothing' Coronavirus Press Conference: 'The Idiots Have Been Exposed'

“Are you ready? Are you ready?” Trump asked Fisher before launching into his answer: “Hospitals can do their own testing, also. States can do their own testing. States are supposed to be doing testing. Hospitals are supposed to be doing testing. Do you understand that? Listen. We’re the federal government; we’re not supposed to be standing on street corners doing testing. They go to doctors. They go to hospitals. They go to the state. The state is a more localized government. You have 50 of them.”

Trump didn’t stop his lecture there, but eventually concluded, “You should say, ‘Congratulations. Great job,’ instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.”

The moment caught the attention of CNN’s fact-checker, Daniel Dale, who corrected the president via Twitter: “Trump calls a reporter ‘horrid’ for asking a question about testing. He then falsely claims, as he did three times last week, that the initial tests were old and obsolete. That is completely nonsensical. They were developed in 2020. This is a new virus.”

It also caught the attention of singer Bette Midler, who fumed, “Today Trump called a reporter ‘horrid’ for asking about coronavirus tests. I’m not sure if he realized she works for his favorite @FoxNews, but maybe when they report on the incident he’ll finally find out he’s an asshole!”

Fisher has been taking this topic pretty seriously, given her father is an emergency room doctor in his seventies who has pre-existing conditions. He’s a former NASA astronaut who’s been working 24-hour ER shifts but told her in an interview last week he’s more worried about working during this crisis than when he first went to space.

16 Relaxing Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • games to relax with during coronavirus quarantine
  • animal croassing new horizons coronavirus quarantine
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of chill video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

When I need a distraction from reality, I often turn to video games for solace, because they tend to focus my attention more than watching a movie or TV show or reading a book does. And with the coronavirus pandemic causing so much harm and creating a ton of stress and anxiety for everyone, video games are more helpful than ever in that regard. So here's a list of games that are great for chilling out with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE