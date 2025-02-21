Stephen Colbert Tells Trump There’s Only One King Americans Will Bow To | Video

Donald Trump referred to himself as a king on social media this week, and on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert was quick to put him in his place. According to the CBS host, there’s only one true king in America — and it’s one who’s openly mocked Trump before.

In case you’ve been blissfully unaware, on Wednesday, Trump posted, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” to his Truth Social account. Shortly thereafter, the official White House social media accounts posted the quote along with an image of a fake Time magazine cover, showing Trump in a crown standing in front of New York.

The move came just a week and a half after Trump pretended to be unaware that Time was still in business, after the publication put out a very real cover depicting Elon Musk as the actual president.

Discussing Trump’s fake cover on Thursday, Colbert caveated that he knew it was just “trolling” as the audience booed the image. “Yeah, yeah, I agree. But you know he’s trolling us, and we shouldn’t take the bait, but with this guy, every troll is a trial balloon,” the CBS host said. “So here we go.”

From there, Colbert began addressing Trump directly, letting the president know that there is only one king Americans will ever recognize.

“Mr. Trump, America will never bow before any king not named burger,” Colbert joked. “For he hath made us all part of the Royal Family!”

At that, Colbert was handed a Burger King crown that customers can get while dining at any of the fast food chain’s locations. “And we hunger for onion rings!” he added, clapping his hands to receive an order of said onion rings from off-screen.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video, above.